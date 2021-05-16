Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti Discuss Women, Power, and Pressure on Latest Sunday Pancakes

A recent mini-episode also looked at readjusting to life post-pandemic.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Laura Benanti on the Power and Pressure of Being a Woman,” drops May 16. Together, the Tony winners discuss the ongoing struggle of “comparing and despairing” as a woman and a mother, especially over the last year. They also discuss how to claim your power to become an effective, empathetic leader and discover strength in vulnerability.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests reading the Lit Hub article “Eula Biss on How Motherhood Radicalized Adrienne Rich,” and Ayad Akhtar’s New York Times piece from 2017, “An Antidote to Digital Dehumanization? Live Theater”; and listening to Simon Sinek’s A Bit of Optimism podcast episode, “The One with Brené Brown.” Benanti also recommends reading Cal Newport’s book Digital Minimalism and watching Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 on HBOMax, inspired by her online movement #SunshineSongs, for which she also served as executive producer. Finally, you can support RAICES and ASTEP by buying Singing You Home: Children’s Songs for Family Reunification, produced by Benanti and Ghostlight Records.

In addition, check out a mini-episode that was released May 13. In it, the host explores life post-pandemic now that vaccinations are underway and muses further on her conversation with Karen Olivo.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Stage and screen favorite Benanti was last seen on Broadway in My Fair Lady. She won a Tony for her performance as Louise in Gypsy. Her additional credits include The Sound of Music, She Loves Me, and Into The Woods. Up next, the star appears in the film Here Today opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish and will be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! on Netflix and HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

