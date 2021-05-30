Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sara Bareilles Explore the Unknown on Latest Sunday Pancakes

The Broadway stars talk about taking chances and stepping outside of one's comfort zone.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Stepping Into The Unknown with Sara Bareilles,” drops May 30. Together, the pair explore the uneasiness of branching out and trying something new and the accompanying fear of not getting it “right.” Bareilles also shares her own growth in learning how to balance her public and private life.

Click here to listen.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests watching The Gap by Ira Glass and reading Wolfpack by Abby Wambach and The Atlantic article “What Happens When Americans Can Finally Exhale” by Ed Yong. In addition, she recommends checking out the trailer for Girls5Eva, streaming now on Peacock and the Grammy winner’s album, Amidst The Chaos Live From The Hollywood Bowl.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Bareilles broke onto the scene with her hit 2007 anthem "Love Song" off her debut album Little Voice. Since then, she has taken home a Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance for her performance of “Saint Honesty” and earned seven more Grammy nominations, two Tony nominations, and three Emmy nominations. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in fall 2015. Making her Broadway debut, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, and made her Broadway performance debut in 2017 by stepping into the show's lead role. In 2019, the singer-songwriter released her fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Soon after, she teamed up with her writing and producing partner, Jessie Nelson (the book writer for Waitress), J.J. Abrams, and Apple to executive produce Little Voice, a musical drama series featuring her original music.

