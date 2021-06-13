Celia Keenan-Bolger and Shakina Nayfack Explore Identity and Leadership on the Latest Sunday Pancakes

Playwright, performer, and activist Nayfack discusses her role in the Trans community

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Lie Still on the Day of Pain and the Day of Joy Will Greet You with Shakina Nayfack,” drops June 13. In this episode, pioneering transgender artist and activist Nayfack shares her journey of intersecting identities—from spirituality to gender and sexuality —and her leadership in fighting for representation and justice for the Trans community and beyond.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests watching the documentary Disclosure on Netflix, listening to the On the Rookie podcast episode “The Roadmap For Liberation, feat. Janet Mock” (and checking out Mock's book Redefining Realness), reading My Gender Workbook by Kate Bornstein, and visting Shakina’s website to learn more about her work and downloading her Drama League Award-winning Audible play, Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club. Plus, support the Juneteenth Jubilee, organized by Intersectional Voices Collective.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Most recently, Nayfack made television history starring in NBC’s Connecting… as the first transgender person to have a starring role in a network comedy. She can also be seen in Amazon’s GLAAD-winning Transparent Musicale Finale, which she helped write and produce, and Hulu’s Difficult People, for which she was a writing consultant. She is the Founding Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory, where she helped to develop hundreds of new musicals, including Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning musical A Strange Loop and her own autobiographical glam rock odyssey Manifest Pussy.