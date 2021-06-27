Celia Keenan-Bolger Concludes Season 1 of Sunday Pancakes With a Family Affair

The Tony winner is joined by Andrew and Maggie Keenan-Bolger.

The first season of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes wraps up June 27 with a family affair. In "The Episode with the Keenan-Bolger Siblings," Celia’s sister Maggie and brother Andrew join for the last full-length episode of the season to examine the complexity and discomfort of processing trauma with the people you love.

As always, Tony winner Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests exploring conversation starters and questions from Story Corps and checking out a technique on coping with grief from Psych Central. Andrew recommends listening to the "A White Horse" episode of The Memory Palace podcast, and Maggie wants people to to support Rana Awadallah, a Black disabled artist creating digital art pertaining to chronic illness, self love, mental health, and anti-racism. Those interested can also check also out her Trans Literacy Project, part of Honest Accomplice Theatre.

Listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill. Details about Season 2 will be announced at a later date.