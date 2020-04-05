Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick, and More Start a Virtual Meal Train to Support Hospital Workers

The Broadway stars launch #BroadwayFeedsBellevue to provide meals for ICU workers while supporting local restaurants.

Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, her former To Kill a Mockingbird co-star Tony nominee Gideon Glick, and writer Victoria Myers teamed up to launch #BroadwayFeedsBellevue, a campaign to supply meal sponsorships for medical professionals working at Bellevue Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. The initiative kicked off April 3.

The initiative solicits donations for a virtual meal train. The team uses the donations to order meals from local restaurants, which have been suffering due to the pandemic, and send the meals to Bellevue for night shift workers who need to provide their own meals. The establishments currently participating in the meal train are Westville, Ruby’s, Taim, and Village Den.

Bellevue is the oldest public hospital in the United States and one of the largest in the nation. This food feeds those laboring on the front lines.

In the first 24 hours of the meal train’s activation, #BroadwayFeedsBellevue raised nearly $30,000 with donations from Broadway and beyond. Donors include Lin Manuel-Miranda, Rachel Brosnahan, Kelli O’Hara, Stephanie Block and Sebastian Arcelus, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon, Zachary Quinto, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ashley Park, Arian Moayed, Judith Light, Andrew Rannells, Benj Pasek, Christopher Hanke, Brandon Uranowitz, Bartlett Sher, Michael Urie, Ari Graynor, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, among others.

Sign up to sponsor a meal here. Each meal sponsorship (food for workers for one night) is $150, however, no donation is too small and the team will combine multiple small donations to fund a meal.