Celia Keenan-Bolger Launches Sunday Pancakes Podcast

By Dan Meyer
Mar 18, 2021
 
The Tony winner’s conversation series kicks off with Denée Benton, Phillipa Soo, and Kelli O’Hara.
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger Tess Mayer

Broadway star Celia Keenan-Bolger is launching a new podcast titled Sunday Pancakes March 21 with a star-studded lineup including Denée Benton, Phillipa Soo, and Kelli O’Hara. The conversation series focuses on humanity and what keeps people connected to, motivated by, and curious about the world around them.

“This past year has given me a lot of time to reflect on my life,” said Keenan-Bolger, who serves as the show’s host and creator. “I’ve thought about work and, specifically, what being an actor means to me. It turns out the thing I value the most about my job is human connection. There are so many opportunities to share stories, talk about your feelings, and process your life with other people. We’ve spent a year not being able to do that, so I wanted to create this podcast and make a space where we could talk about those things and feel a little less alone. I found the conversations not only helpful but nourishing and I hope listeners will feel the same.”

New episodes will debut every Sunday at 9 AM ET. You can subscribe now to Sunday Pancakes at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. Listen to the trailer below.

Sunday Pancakes is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

READ: What Celia Keenan-Bolger Learned From a Year as Scout Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Keenan-Bolger won the Tony Award in 2019 for her portrayal of Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird. Additional credits include The Glass Menagerie, Peter and the Starcatcher, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Next up, she’ll star in Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age for HBO.

Plate Spinner Productions is a production company working across entertainment media. Led by CEO Diana DiMenna in collaboration with producers Brian Moreland and Rachel Sussman, Plate Spinner is committed to developing, nurturing, and producing unique and dynamic stories that challenge artists and audiences to question the status quo, and believe that a fair and equitable world is possible.

