Celia Keenan-Bolger Offers Bonus Minisode of Sunday Pancakes April 11

The Tony winner shares her hopes and anxieties as we exit social isolation.

This week, Sunday Pancakes host Celia Keenan-Bolger explores what’s to come as more people become vaccinated and indoor spaces reopen. In the first pancake minisode, out April 11, the Tony winner shares her hopes, struggles, and anxieties as we begin to gather again and awkwardly adjust to a new normal.

In addition, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to. This week, she recommends reading the Medium article “ Prepare for the Ultimate Gaslighting ” by Julio Vincent Gambuto, the book Atomic Habits by James Clear, the Vice article “ How to Make Small Talk After We’ve Been Through a Pandemic ” by Rachel Miller, and “ I’m Not Ready ” from the March 4 edition of the Culture Study newsletter by Anne Helen Peterson.

In this week’s minisode the Tony winner mentions “Collective Compassion,” which she first heard used by Sonya Renee Taylor in her book The Body Is Not an Apology. The book will get its own weekly roundup shout out next week.

Send your thoughts, feelings, curiosities, and questions to Keenan-Bolger at sundaypancakespod@gmail.com .

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes drop Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

