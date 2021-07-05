Celia Keenan-Bolger Offers Mini Episode of Sunday Pancakes

By Dan Meyer
Jul 05, 2021
 
The Tony winner reflects on the podcast's first season and looks ahead with hope toward an unknown future.
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger Tess Mayer

Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes Season 1 wrapped up last week with a family affair, but the Tony winner is offering one more small morsel before signing off. In this final minisode, Keenan-Bolger reflects on the first season and looks ahead with hope toward an unknown future.

Over the past 12 episodes, the Tony winner has chatted with Denée Benton, Phillipa Soo, Kelli O'Hara, Zachary Quntio, Erika Henningson, Karen Olivo, Laura Benanti, Joshua Henry, Sara Bareilles, Javier Muñoz, Shakina Nayfack, Ashley Park, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Maggie Bolger.

The series offers intimate, candid conversations on the beauty and struggle of humanity and what keeps artists feeling connected, motivated, and curious about the world around them. Among the highlights were discussions about Keenan-Bolger and O'Hara's experience with The Light in the Piazza, Olivo's decision to leave Moulin Rouge! following the the public allegations of abuse by Scott Rudin, and Muñoz and Nayfack's experiences as working artists that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community..

Click here to listen.

As always, Tony winner Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests reading “A Ritual Guide for What We’ve Learned and Lost in COVID” from Ritalist and The Joy List, and listening to Krista Tippett’s On Being podcast episode, “What a World You’ve Got Inside You” with Joanna Macy and Anita Barrows on the new translation of Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet and the Still Processing podcast episode, “The People in the Neighborhood.”

You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill. Details about Season 2 will be announced at a later date.

Up next, Keenan-Bolger will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Scout in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird alongside original star Jeff Daniels. Performances resume October 5 at the Shubert Theatre.

