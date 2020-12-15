Celia Rose Gooding, Diana DeGarmo, Alysha Umphress, More Star in Virtual Production of Disenchanted!, Streaming December 15

The musical send-up of familiar animated princesses played Off-Broadway in 2014.

A host of stage favorites play some beloved recognizable characters with a rebel twist in a virtual version of the musical Disenchanted!. The streaming performance airs December 15 and 17 via Broadway on Demand.

The musical, which played Off-Broadway in 2014 and subsequently toured, brings classic animated princesses (all from the house of a certain Mouse) to life, as they shed their tiaras and find empowerment within themselves and each other.

The cast includes current Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog, Diana DeGarmo (Hair) as Pocahontas, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Sleeping Beauty, Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Cinderella, Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Snow White, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) as Hua Mulan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Sleeping Beauty, and Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home) as the Announcer.

Disenchanted! features a book and score by Dennis T. Giacinio, developed with Fiely Matias. Meg Fofonoff directs the virtual presentation, with choreography by associate director Luis Salgado, music direction by Sean Mayes, and film editing by Nicole Artzer. The creative team also includes film editing consultant Mindy Elliott, associate director of photography Howie Michael Smith, costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music/audio producer Mark Governor, casting director Alexandre Bleau, and production stage manager Julie DeVore.