Celine Song’s Endlings Opens at New York Theatre Workshop

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Celine Song’s Endlings Opens at New York Theatre Workshop
By Olivia Clement
Mar 09, 2020
 
Directed by Sammi Cannold, the new play opens Off-Broadway March 9 following last year's hit world premiere.
Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang &amp; Wai Ching Ho in <i>Endlings </i>
Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang & Wai Ching Ho in Endlings Chad Batka

New York Theatre Workshop celebrates the official opening of Celine Song's Endlings March 9. Directed by Sammi Cannold, the new play about a trio of Korean female sea divers arrives Off-Broadway following an acclaimed world premiere at American Repertory Theater last year.

In Endlings, three elderly haenyeos—sea women—spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood on the Korean island of Man-Jae. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write “authentic” stories about her identity.

Returning to the play from the A.R.T. production (also directed by Cannold) are Wai Ching Ho (Daredevil), Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls), Jiehae Park (Sleep), and Jo Yang (Comfort Women). They are joined by Matt DaSilva (Ragtime on Ellis Island) as White Stage Manager, Miles G. Jackson (The Last O.G.) as White Husband, Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) as White Stage Manager/Turtle, Keith Pinault (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as White Stage Manager, and Andy Talen (Sleep No More) as White Stage Manager.

READ: How Director Sammi Cannold Put Her Actors in a 4,100-Gallon Aquarium Onstage for Endlings

The NYTW production, which began February 19, features scenic design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (Sojourners/Her Portmanteau), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Society), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (An Ordinary Muslim) and Ien DeNio (Rinse, Repeat). Alfredo Macias (The Play That Goes Wrong) is the stage manager.

Production Photos: Endlings Off-Broadway at NYTW

Production Photos: Endlings Off-Broadway at NYTW

4 PHOTOS
Keith Michael Pinault, Mark Mauriello, Matt DaSilva, and Andy Talen in <i>Endlings </i>
Keith Michael Pinault, Mark Mauriello, Matt DaSilva, and Andy Talen in Endlings Chad Batka
in <i>Endlings </i>
Miles G. Jackson and Jiehae Park in Endlings Chad Batka
Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang &amp; Wai Ching Ho in <i>Endlings </i>
Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang and Wai Ching Ho in Endlings Chad Batka
Wai Ching Ho, Jo Yang &amp; Emily Kuroda in <i>Endlings </i>
Wai Ching Ho, Jo Yang and Emily Kuroda in Endlings Chad Batka
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.