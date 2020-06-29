Celtic Tiger, Starring Michael Flatley, to Stream July 3

The Shows Must Go On! series continues with the Irish dance spectacular from 2005.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC live musicals, continues July 3 with the Celtic Tiger, starring famed Irish dancer-choreographer Michael Flatley.

Flatley introduced Irish dance to the American mainstream back in the 90s with Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, both of which went on to tour the world. A few years later, Flatley returned in 2005 with Celtic Tiger, a show that explores the history of Ireland and the many moments of civil unrest that have led to various freedoms in the island nation.

The stream will be available for 48 hours at 2 PM ET on YouTube. While the stream is free, those who watch are encouraged to donate to support charities raising money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.