Center Theatre Group Adds Oklahoma! and A Christmas Carol to 2021–2022 Season

Center Theatre Group Adds Oklahoma! and A Christmas Carol to 2021–2022 Season
By Dan Meyer
Nov 17, 2020
 
The Los Angeles company now aims to reopen in August 2021.
Oklahoma! and A Christmas Carol

Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles will reopen its doors with two newly announced productions for its 2021–2022 season: the 2019 Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and the Jack Thorne adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The Daniel Fish-helmed staging of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will begin performances August 24, 2021, at the Ahmanson Theatre, followed by the holiday favorite starting November 30.

A number of previously announced productions will move forward with new dates. Following A Christmas Carol is 1776 (January 11–February 13, 2022), The Lehman Trilogy (March 1–April 10), Hadestown (April 26–May 29), Dear Evan Hansen (June 28–July 31), and The Prom (August 9–September 11).

The productions of Les Misérables, To Kill a Mockingbird, Come From Away, and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations have been pushed back to a later season.

