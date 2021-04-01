Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes Returns With LaChanze, Abby Mueller, and Rory O’Malley

The Broadway stars join physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine to explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre.

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes is returning this April with three new, live episodes featuring Broadway stars interviewing physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine as they explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre. The lineup features Tony winner LaChanze, Tony nominee Rory O’Malley, and Six star Abby Mueller.

The streams, presented by Playbill in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, will allow audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

The first episode kicks off on World Health Day April 7 at 6 PM ET with LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) speaking to Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Dr. Nivee Amin, Director of Women’s Heart Health Program, and Dr. Susan Loeb-Zeitlin, OB/GYN and Menopause Health.

Subsequent Q&As will address safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots) on April 14 at 6 PM and maintaining pediatric care during a public health crisis, hosted by O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) and his husband on April 21 at 6PM.

For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes .

Weill Cornell Medicine is an academic medical community that is passionate about improving the health of communities both globally and locally through their innovative, collaborative approach to care. For over a hundred years, Weill Cornell Medicine has been providing care to New York families. With patient care at the forefront of their mission, Weill Cornell Medicine has over 40 locations around the city including Primary Care services and over 1,600 specialists caring for families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Recent expansions into Brooklyn have increased access to world-class care for the entire family: Brooklyn Heights practices offer everything from IVF, to pediatrics to ObGyn and much more. In light of recent events, Weill Cornell Medicine has also increased their use of Video Visits and continue to be at the forefront of modernizing remote access to care through their digital health services to ensure that all patients remain connected with their healthcare providers. For more about their services, visit WeillCornell.org.

