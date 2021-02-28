Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Golden Globe Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The late actor made his final film appearance in the Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play.

The late Chadwick Boseman won a Golden Globe February 28 for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His performance as Levee in the George C. Wolfe-helmed movie, based on the August Wilson play of the same name, marks his final on-screen role. His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted on his behalf.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was one of several films that stemmed from the stage up for awards at the 78th annual ceremony; the screen adaptation of The Father was nominated in Best Motion Picture–Drama (the award went to Nomadland) and both Netflix’s The Prom and Disney+’s Hamilton were in the running for Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy (with the win ultimately going to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

The film adaptation of the Kemp Powers play One Night in Miami earned nods for star Leslie Odom Jr. and director Regina King, along with the song “Speak Now,” which Odom Jr. penned with Sam Ashworth.

Additional winners with theatre ties included To Kill a Mockingbird playwright Aaron Sorkin for his screenplay for The Trial of The Chicago 7, U.K. stage alums John O’Connor and Gillian Anderson for The Crown, and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True.

The ceremony was broadcast from both coasts, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-emceeing from New York City and Los Angeles, respectively. The two signed off the evening with one final theatre shoutout: “Happy Birthday, Tommy Tune!”, echoing the evening’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Jane Fonda.

