Chalia La-Tour, Celia Rose Gooding, More Join Sis’ A Christmas Offering

By Dan Meyer
Dec 01, 2020
 
The holiday special is written by Ciara Harris, Antonio Lasanta, and Gage Tarlton.
Chalia La Tour Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Another gift is coming from Sis; this holiday season, get ready for A Christmas Offering. Joining the festivities are 2020 Tony nominees Celia Rose Gooding and Chalia La-Tour, along with many more, December 24 at 8 PM ET.

The Christmas Eve special, written by Ciara Harris, Antonio Lasanta, and Gage Tarlton, tells a story about the metamorphosis of tradition, the power of sisterhood, and the need for rest.

Celia Rose Gooding Marc J. Franklin

The cast of performers also Sis, Jasmine Rogers, includes Ianne Fields Stewart, Kiaya Scott, Brianna Odo-Boms, Mason Reeves, Alex Thomas Smith, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Mason Grey Zaroff, Cam’Ron Stewart, Kathryn Allison, and a special performance by Renée Rapp.

Rounding out the ensemble are Anna María, Italia Calino, Camille Thomas, Ciara Anderson, Luxy Banner, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Sinclair Freeman, Karol Padilla, Kadijah Perkins, Oleode Oshote, Maya Lagdameo-Santiago, Katja Rivera Yanko, Chandrelle Lazard, Antonio Lasanta, Kerstin Vaughn, and Deja Fields.

Joining Sis and the writing trio on the creative team are Sierra Nicole, Kerstin Vaughn, Jess Arrazolo, Camille Thomas, Anna María, Hunter Burke, Ashley Homes-Clark, Nile Andah, Weston Smith, Brie Underwood, Cris “Parker” Rabines, and Abbey Kourkouliotis.

Back in August, Sis presented Our Offering, a story of love, identity, and the true meaning of existence that raised over $6,000 for The Next Generation Project, dedicated to distributing mental health and self care resources to Black and Brown Trans folks in need.

For tickets, click here. Proceeds will again go to The Next Generation Project.

