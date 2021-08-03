Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, More Will Join Sara Bareilles in Broadway Return of Waitress

Performances will begin in September at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Eric Anderson, Charity Angel Dawson, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, and more will join Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles when she once again steps into the central role of her musical Waitress beginning September 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The composer and performer will be joined by Anderson as Cal, Dawson as Becky, Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Houlahan as Dawn, Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl, with Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns. All are alums of the show's previous Broadway and/or touring productions.

Additional casting will be announced later.

Bareilles will play pie maker Jenna through October 17. The limited run of Waitress is currently scheduled through January 9, 2022.

Bareilles earned a Tony nomination for her work composing the score of the show based on the 2007 film. The following year, she stepped into the role of Jenna, replacing original star Jessie Mueller. She ended up playing two more limited engagements throughout the run of the production and did a stint in London’s West End prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

Waitress originally opened on Broadway in April 2016 following a world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It made history as the first Broadway musical to have women in the top four creative spots: Bareilles, director Diane Paulus, book writer Jessie Nelson, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. Barry and Fran Weissler produce alongside Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Waitress features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

