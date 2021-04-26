Charity Angél Dawson, Carly Hughes, Joey Contreras, More Are Part of Virtual Broadway's Future Concert April 26

The free evening spotlights the work emerging Broadway talent created in response to the pandemic.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, continues its virtual season April 26 at 5:30 PM ET with a concert titled Voices of Hope.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening is part of Carnegie Hall’s Voices of Hope Festival in collaboration with the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Expect new works by emerging Broadway talent created in response to the pandemic.

Contributing writers include Joey Contreras, Jill Santoriello, Doug Lyons, Ethan D. Pakchar, Billy Recce, Ross Baum, Angelica Chéri, Alex Ratner, Katya Stanislavskaya, Robert Lindsey Nassif, Lauren Taslitz, Danny Ursetti, Chip Klose, Ben Roseberry, Christiana Cole, Bill Nelson, Jessica Ann Carp, Jay Alan Zimmerman, Charles Morey, Greg Pliska, Maria Christensen, Anthony Nunziata, Richard Pearson Thomas, David Kornfeld, and Kyle Segar.

Interpreting the new works are Contreras, Nunziata, Segar, Recce, Carly Hughes, Charity Angél Dawson, Daniel Yearwood, Kerstin Anderson, Amy Justman, Lincoln Ginsberg, Brian Russell Carey, Jaygee Macapagay, Kennedy Kanagawa, Amy Burgess, Forest Van Dyke, Keri Rene Fuller, Jacob Fjeldheim, Amy Weintraub, Jason Pintar, Melanie Berg, Belén Moyano, Jesse Gage, Jacob Fjeldheim, Wade McCollum, Paul Loren, Ben Roseberry, Brynn Williams, Jessica Ann Carp, Sail Warsi, Eric Bondoc, Emily Popham Gillins, Brian Childers, Stephanie Miller, Stephen Velasquez, Eileen Tepper, Ellie Handel, James Edward Alexander, Jay Alan Zimmerman, Stephen Drabicki, Ben Jones, Eugene Gwozdz, and Amy Gluck.

To reserve tickets, click here.



(Updated April 26, 2021)