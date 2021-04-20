Charity Angél Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs, More to Lead 'Cinemersive' Blues Brothers Film Screening at Radial Park

Part of the Broadway at the Drive-In series, the performance will feature a live band and theatrical performances synchronized with the 1980 film.

Charity Angél Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) will lead the cast of Broadway at the Drive-In's The Blues Brothers, set to open Mary 27 with performances every Friday and Saturday evening through June 26 at Radial Park at Halletts Point in Queens. The "cinemersive" experience will feature live performers and musicians performing in sync with an outdoor, drive-in screening of the 1980 film.

Directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, The Blues Brothers will feature Dawson as Mrs. Murphy, Burroughs as Reverend Cleophus James, Haynie as Elwood Blues, Johnson as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Smith as Ray, with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Audience members can take in the performance from their own vehicle or at a reserved and socially distanced picnic table. All tickets secure a 16'x16' demarcated space, which can accommodate up to five adults. Drinks and snacks are available to purchase, and food trucks offer additional options.

The Blues Brothers follows earlier performances of The Phantom of the Opera with Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt, Purple Rain with Aaron Marcellus, Burroughs, and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph; and Selena with Eva Noblezada.

Radial Park is executive produced by Jeremy Shepard, leading a team that includes artistic producer Dale Badway, associate producer Vanjah Boikai, and musical director Emily Marshall.

For more information and tickets, visit RadialPark.com.