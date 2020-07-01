Charles Busch, Jennifer Cody, BD Wong, More Read Busch's Die, Mommie, Die! on Stars in the House

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Charles Busch's Die, Mommie, Die! July 1 at 2 PM ET.

Carl Andress narrates and directs a cast led by Tony nominee Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) with Brandon Contreras (In the Heights) as Lance Sussman, Jennifer Cody (Urinetown) as Edith Sussman, Willie Garson (Sex and the City) as Sol Sussman, Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls) as Bootsie Carp, and Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly) as Tony Parker. Watch the stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream through July 4.

Money raised during the stream will go to The Actors Fund. Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream July 1 will feature Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola, Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and actor Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom).

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

