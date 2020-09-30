Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist Begins Virtual Run September 30

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist Begins Virtual Run September 30
By Dan Meyer
Sep 30, 2020
 
The production stars Busch, Julie Halston, and more performers from the 2014 Off-Broadway staging.
Charles Busch and Julie Halston
Charles Busch and Julie Halston

Several cast members from the Off-Broadway staging of Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist reunite for a virtual run of the work beginning September 30.

The digital reading stars Busch, Julie Halston, Mary Bacon, Keira Keeley, and Jonathan Walker reprising their roles, with Carole Monferdini joining the cast (as assembled by casting director Stephanie Klapper). Carl Andress directs and narrates the presentation.

Julie Halston and Charles Busch in <i>The Tribute Artist</i>
Julie Halston and Charles Busch in The Tribute Artist

The comedy follows an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.

Written for Primary Stages, the play premiered at 59E59 Street Theatre in January 2014; the two companies now co-present this digital production. Performances are scheduled through October 4. For tickets, visit 59E59.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.