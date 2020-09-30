Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist Begins Virtual Run September 30

The production stars Busch, Julie Halston, and more performers from the 2014 Off-Broadway staging.

Several cast members from the Off-Broadway staging of Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist reunite for a virtual run of the work beginning September 30.

The digital reading stars Busch, Julie Halston, Mary Bacon, Keira Keeley, and Jonathan Walker reprising their roles, with Carole Monferdini joining the cast (as assembled by casting director Stephanie Klapper). Carl Andress directs and narrates the presentation.

The comedy follows an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse.