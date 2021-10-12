Charlie and the Chocolate Factory North American Tour Begins October 12

The production resumes performances in Syracuse, New York.

The North American tour of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory resumes October 12 at The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York.

Leading the non-Equity production as chocolate maker Willy Wonka, the part created on Broadway by Tony winner Christian Borle, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the role of Charlie Bucket.

They are joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Claire Leyden as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Nic Mains as Augustus Gloop, and Matthew Boyd Snyder as Mike Teavee.

The ensemble includes David Nick Alea, Bernie Baldassaro, Anthony DaSilva, Gina Daugherty, Nico DiPrimio, Nicole Hale, Camryn Hampton, Joe Hornberger, Fiona Claire Huber, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Collin O'Neill, PJ Palmer, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, and Nicole Zelka.

The tour is directed by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour’s original direction by Tony winner Jack O’Brien, and choreography based on the original choreography by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has original music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winners Scott Wittman and Shaiman, a book by Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre Artistic Director David Greig, and additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. movie.

The production also features original scenic and costume design by Tony nominee Mark Thompson (which has been recreated by Christine Peters), lighting design by Tony nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk winner Basil Twist, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates/Luc Verschueren, music supervision by Nate Patten, and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman.

The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations. For a current list of tour dates, visit CharlieOnTour.com.

(Updated October 12, 2021)