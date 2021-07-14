Charmed Life Opens at Off-Broadway's Urban Stages July 14

Vincent Scott directs Lori Brown Mirabal's play with music.

Charmed Life, From Soul Singing to Opera Star, which was playing Urban Stages when the pandemic shuttered theatres around the world in March 2020, officially reopens the Off-Broadway venue July 14.

Lori Brown Mirabal's play with music, which stars the writer and performer, began previews at the Urban Stages Theatre July 9. Vincent Scott directs the production, currently scheduled to continue through August 1.

Charmed Life is a musical journey from Mirabal's hometown of Nashville to opera stages across the world. She toasts entertainment luminaries, including Oprah, Cab Calloway, and Luciano Pavarotti, that had a hand in her rise, and salutes the Black opera singers who paved the way.

Mirabal's performance highlights include Carmen in the New York City Opera national tour of Carmen, Bess in the European tour of Porgy and Bess, Queenie in the Broadway revival of Show Boat, and Ella in the national tour of Bubblin’ Brown Sugar.

Attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

For more information, visit UrbanStages.org.

