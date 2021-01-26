Chasten Buttigieg Joins Educational Theatre Foundation Virtual Benefit Gala Theatre Alive! All-Star Line-Up

The event supporting theatre in schools streams on Playbill January 28.

Educator and LGBTQ rights advocate Chasten Buttigieg has joined the all-star line-up of Educational Theatre Foundation's upcoming virtual benefit gala Theatre Alive!. The event, which is free with registration, will stream on Playbill January 28 at 8:30 PM ET, with a pre-show beginning 15 minutes prior.

Buttigieg joins a previously announced line-up that includes Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, Jennifer Hudson, Wayne Brady, Samuel L. Jackon, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Amber Riley, along with hosts Nia Vardalos and John Stamos. The event will include performances from both Broadway professionals and current high school students. A VIP after party for donors contributing $1,000 or more will feature a talk with Hello, Dolly! Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, including performances accompanied by Georgia Stitt.

Husband of 2020 Democratic Presidential nominee and Biden selection for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Chasten has become an outspoken advocate for theatre education.

"Growing up, theatre helped me find my voice," shared Buttigieg in a tweet. "As an educator, I had the chance to help my students use the arts to find theirs. We need leaders who believe arts education is a necessity, not a luxury, so every young person can realize the best in themselves."

Kenny Leon and The Shubert Organization will receive honors during the gala. Samuel L. Jackson and Latanya Richardson Jackson will present Leon with the second annual Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award in recognition of his dedication to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come; producer Neil Meron will present The Shubert Organization with the Standing Ovation Award, which will be accepted by Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel.

Presenting sponsors for Theatre Alive! include Playbill, Apples and Oranges Arts, Broadway on Demand, The Diller – Von Furstenberg Family Foundation, and iHeartRadio Broadway. AMDA, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, NBC Entertainment, Concord Theatricals, Nancy & Kenneth Duffy, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Licensing, Open Jar Studios, Mark Weinstein, California Thespians, Disney Theatrical Group, Dramatists Play Service, Mark Drum, Thomas & Ellen Hoberman, Irene Mecchi, Harley Neuman, and Kevin Yorn are additional sponsors.

For more information and to register to watch the stream, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.