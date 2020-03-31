Check Out 6 Books Inspired by Musicals

In honor of National Reading Month, check out these literary adaptations inspired by the theatre.

Books have long provided musical theatre creators with material for the stage—but sometimes, the love of theatre has become the fuel for new literary works. From classics like Fiddler on the Roof to contemporary productions like The Prom, check out six books inspired by the stage!

6 Books Inspired by Musicals 6 Books Inspired by Musicals 12 PHOTOS

After Anatevka

Fiddler on the Roof revival cast member Alexandra Silber continued the story of the beloved characters from the Broadway classic Fiddler on the Roof with her novel After Anatevka. The book follows Hodel as she attempts to reunite with her fiancé, who is imprisoned in a Siberian work camp. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.

Alex and Eliza: The Love Story Behind the Hit Musical Hamilton

Melissa del la Cruz digs deeper into the love between Alexander Hamilton and his wife, Eliza, in this historical novel. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.

Alice By Heart

Steven Sater adapted his Lewis Carroll-inspired musical—written alongside his Spring Awakening co-writer Duncan Sheik and Jessie Nelson—into a young adult novel. Both the book and the musical take place in 1940s London as a 15-year-old Alice Spencer and her best friend navigate their war-torn home, using the classic book as a refuge. Those encountered along their journey (nurses, soldiers, and more) begin to take on the form of familiar characters, including the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.

Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel

Actor and singer-songwriter Val Emmich adapted the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen—about a high school student caught in the center of a story that spirals out of control—into a young adult novel in 2018. Emmich collaborated with the musical's Tony-winning creators, composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book writer Steven Levenson, who sent him unpublished songs and cut scenes to flesh out the story. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.

Me and the Sky

American Airline’s first female captain (and Come From Away character) Beverly Bass tells her story of growing up wanting to take to the skies in this picture book. Enjoyable for children, Broadway aficionados, and history buffs alike, this autobiography is for anyone seeking an uplifting and inspirational tale of hard work and dedication. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.

The Prom

The musical’s three writers—Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar—adapted their show alongside Saundra Mitchell, author of the teen anthologies Defy the Dark and All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages. The novel adaptation still finds high schooler Emma at the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom. When her plight catches the attention of some Broadway eccentrics, Emma’s story goes from small-town scandal to theatrical, jazz hand-laden frenzy. Available on Amazon and Apple Books.