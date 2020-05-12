Check Out an Exclusive Clip of Taye Diggs on Celebrity Ghost Stories

The Broadway alum revisits Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop in the May 13 season finale.

An exclusive clip above shows stage and screen star Taye Diggs exploring the basement of New York Theatre Workshop—and finding a spiritual connection with his Rent roots—on Celebrity Ghost Stories. The full episode airs May 13 at 10 PM ET.

The series follows psychic medium Kim Russo as she brings stars back to sites where they have had previous paranormal encounters. In the upcoming episode, Diggs and Russo investigate a paranormal encounter he experienced years ago when first working on the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical by Jonathan Larson at the Off-Broadway venue.

The stage alum first played Benjamin Coffin III in Rent when it ran at NYTW, during which time Larson unexpectedly passed away at 35. The show earned the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and transferred to Broadway shortly after, going on to win the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical. In 2005, Diggs and many of his co-stars (including his then-wife Idina Menzel) reprised their performances in the film adaptation.

In addition to Rent, Diggs has appeared in Broadway productions of Carousel, Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

