Check Out Broadway Photographer Joan Marcus' 19 Most Memorable Production Photos

From Hello, Dolly! to Hamilton, Marcus gives Playbill an inside look at some of her favorite shots.

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. In a just a few images, theatre photography can help to solidify the identity of an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with Broadway photographer Joan Marcus about why she loves creating production photography, the stories behind the shots, and what she looks for in creating a great image.

"I think production photography is about storytelling. For me, the exciting challenge is taking compelling photographs that share the narrative and art created by the authors, directors, choreographers, designers, and of course the actors, while serving the promotional needs of the producers and marketers of each show," she says.

"I love going to work. My job is always fresh, as every show is different. I enjoy finding distinct and surprising images in every shoot. I am always humbled by the extreme talent that surrounds me whenever I walk into a theatre."

"I‘m used to looking forward and not dwelling on the past. The COVID-19 crisis has given me a moment to reflect, and instead of picking my favorite photographs, I’m sharing some of my most memorable and exciting moments working as a photographer. It’s possible that those images are one and the same, but I leave it to others to pick favorites!"

Check out Marcus' selections as she reflects on her experience creating them!

