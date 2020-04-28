Check Out Broadway Photographer Joan Marcus' 19 Most Memorable Production Photos

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 28, 2020
 
From Hello, Dolly! to Hamilton, Marcus gives Playbill an inside look at some of her favorite shots.
Hamilton Joan Marcus

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. In a just a few images, theatre photography can help to solidify the identity of an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with Broadway photographer Joan Marcus about why she loves creating production photography, the stories behind the shots, and what she looks for in creating a great image.

"I think production photography is about storytelling. For me, the exciting challenge is taking compelling photographs that share the narrative and art created by the authors, directors, choreographers, designers, and of course the actors, while serving the promotional needs of the producers and marketers of each show," she says.

"I love going to work. My job is always fresh, as every show is different. I enjoy finding distinct and surprising images in every shoot. I am always humbled by the extreme talent that surrounds me whenever I walk into a theatre."

"I‘m used to looking forward and not dwelling on the past. The COVID-19 crisis has given me a moment to reflect, and instead of picking my favorite photographs, I’m sharing some of my most memorable and exciting moments working as a photographer. It’s possible that those images are one and the same, but I leave it to others to pick favorites!"

Check out Marcus' selections as she reflects on her experience creating them!

Gypsy "Just one of my favorite photos." Joan Marcus
The Book of Mormon "I saw a very early reading of The Book of Mormon, and I just loved it. I was so thrilled to work on it from the very beginning!" Joan Marcus
The Ferryman "The play is epic, and it was great to tell the story in one photo." Joan Marcus
Lillian "Lillian means so much to me. It was the first Broadway show I shot when I was working at the Kennedy Center, which was the greatest job and a chapter in itself." Joan Marcus
Les Misérables "Les Misérables also means [a lot] to me. It was was at the Kennedy Center pre-Broadway [while I was there] and although I did not shoot the production, it was where I met the people who would shape my career. It's where I realized that production photography could be a job." Joan Marcus
Hello, Dolly! "This was my first set-up photo call with a big star, and I was really scared. It turned out great! Carol Channing was so nice and a real pro. She knew exactly how she wanted to be photographed." Joan Marcus
The Lion King "I was in Minneapolis shooting the pre-Broadway engagement of The Lion King. As soon as the sun rose and the giraffes walked on stage, I started to cry. I knew it was special." Joan Marcus
Fleabag "Just because I love Phoebe Waller-Bridge so much!" Joan Marcus
The Little Mermaid "This photo was taken in Denver at the pre-Broadway. The mermaids tail was key so this selection was made. I thought Sierra [Boggess]'s eyes looked better in a different photo so I changed the eyes without telling anyone and it became the signature shot." Joan Marcus
SpongeBob SquarePants "From Chicago to New York, SpongeBob was one of the most fun shows to shoot. " Joan Marcus
