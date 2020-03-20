Check Out Broadway Photographer Matthew Murphy's 19 Favorite Production Shots

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. Especially with so many moments to capture, in a just a few images, theatre photography not only immortalizes the artistry behind a show, it helps to solidify the identity for an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy about why he loves creating production photography, his favorite memories behind his shots, and what he looks for in creating a great image.
“My biggest goal with production photography is to capture an image that not only looks like how the show looks, but feels how the show feels,” Murphy says. “It’s about finding that crossover between documentation and emotion that provides the show with dynamic marketing materials to catch the eye of potential ticket buyers. More than anything, I feel so lucky to collaborate with artists at the top of their respective fields and to share all of their work through my images; within one image you are seeing the work of literally hundreds of artists. For so long as a kid my only window into Broadway was production photography, so to be a small part of sharing the world of Broadway now is very exciting.”
Check out Murphy’s favorite photos as he reflects on his experience creating them!
Kinky’ will always hold a special place in my heart. It was my first show as production photographer and from day one of rehearsal Billy Porter showed me how a true leader acts. He came to my corner of the rehearsal room, and in true Billy fashion said something like “who are you? Whatcha doing here? What’s your name?” He welcomed me with open arms and was just a joy to photograph throughout his time on the show. I’m sure it was a little gesture on his end, but to me the kindness he showed me was really monumental in my confidence in the room. (”Billy Porter in Kinky Boots)
“One of my most vivid memories is from the b-roll shoot for this show where we were doing photos and video. A camera guy’s tripod broke, and Cynthia was first to help out, on her hands and knees keeping it supported until he could fix it. Once it was fixed she got back up and powered through “I’m Here.” I’d watched her do it repeatedly in tech one day early on and knew I was in the middle of photographing a truly legendary performer making her New York debut. Thrilling.” (Cynthia Erivo in
The Color Purple)
“Getting to photograph my husband Ryan Scott Oliver’s show
Jasper In Deadland, first Off-Broadway and then in Seattle at the 5th Avenue Theatre, was particularly special. I remember being moved to tears during this moment, taking photos of his show on such a massive scale. Matt Doyle actually sang at our wedding and has been a close friend for a long time. It was this beautiful moment of world’s colliding.” (Matt Doyle in Jasper in Deadland
“True story, I started working on this show when it launched in London and basically spent my entire time there texting friends in the States saying how unbelievable Eva Nobelzada was—I went full-on super fan. This shot is from Broadway when they finally got a chance to see for themselves.” (Eva Noblezada and Devin Ilaw in
Miss Saigon)
“Working with Alex Timbers is always a dream for me. He’s very collaborative and open to thoughts on how something should be photographed. Our first Broadway show together was
Rocky, which was a behemoth. It was early in my career and I’d never photographed something of that scale so I just remember shooting the show about 8 times total to get all the coverage we needed. During the final boxing match, I’d be right up against the ring shooting it as if it was a live sporting event. Almost got bowled over a few times, but that cast and crew really kept me safe.” (Margo Seibert and Andy Karl in Rocky)
“Joan Marcus and I photographed
King Kong together, which is a sentence I still pinch myself saying. I’m so lucky to know her and to have worked with her on this immense show. We sat at Starbucks before this shoot and just chatted about life and our careers; no one has better stories than Joan Marcus. She sets such a great example with the generosity she shows other photographers, and I think as freelancers the only thing we can do is really pay It forward to the best of our abilities.” (Christiani Pitts in King Kong)
“This is another Timbers collaboration and one of my all-time favorite shows I’ve photographed. It is such sensory overload for a photographer because if you have your camera pointed one way, you can feel something else exciting happening on the periphery. We did this shot during a setup call where Karen was kind enough to stay seated on that swing for quite a bit longer than she does during the show in order for us to get the lighting/shot just right.” (Karen Olivo in
Moulin Rouge!)
"I’ve been so fortunate to work in London a fair amount. One of my favorite shows to shoot there was Bartlett Sher’s
The King and I with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe. We got this shot during a setup call where I was on stage having them run through the final pass of “Shall We Dance?” This dress is HEAVY so we only had a couple times to get it right as they barreled right toward me." (Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in The King and I)
“The first twenty minutes of this show are wonderfully dizzying to photograph. So much happens so quickly and it really culminates in “Wand Dance,” which the brilliant Steven Hoggett choreographed. One of my biggest goals is to not only capture how a show looks but also how it feels, and I think this photo feels how “Wand Dance” does when you’re in the theater: a little wild and exciting.” (Cast of
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)
“This is another all-time favorite show to photograph. I’m so obsessed with the design and how creatively they use the space. As always, a huge shout out to lighting designers, here the brilliant Bradley King. During the first dress rehearsal I shot, they got to the end of “Wait for Me” and I actually just put my cameras down and turned around to the creative team with my jaw dropped.” (Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in
Hadestown)
