Check Out Broadway's Best Halloween Costumes in 2021

From Lilli Cooper's family Little Shop to Mandy Gonzalez's burgers, here's how your Broadway favorites celebrated.

Stars, they’re just like us! You might think that since Broadway actors don costumes several times a week for their jobs, they’d be less likely to get dressed up recreationally for Halloween. Instagram tells a different story. Broadway’s biggest names dreamed up delightful designs and took to social media to show them off. Take a look at some of those delightful (and frightful) creations below.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, husband Justin Mikita and their son Beckett were trying get to Sesame Street.



Lupita Nyong'o was seeing yellow!



Andrew Keenan-Bolger and husband Scott Bixby as the Gilligan and Skipper.



Don't sleep on her! Shereen Pimentel was serving LOOKS!



Joe Serafini from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series dressed up as Jamie from Everyone's Talking About Jamie.



Robyn Hurder and family got festive in a Halloween/Robin Hood dance battle.



Colman Dimingo had a howling good time.



Carly Hughes, whatever you do...stay away from the sewer drain!



Cheech Manohar is making our childhood hearts very happy!



Be prepared! Zurin Villanueva is making us wonder...do villains have more fun?



Taylor Louderman and husband Brooks Toth went as one of history's most notorious couples.



Bueller...Bueller...Bue--I mean, Austin?



Christy Altomare just loves a jungle cat!



EGOT and Broadway producer John Legend got the family together to be Halloween's favorite and creepiest family.



Ricky Ubeda was everyone's favorite football coach.



Lilli Cooper and family found somewhere that's green!



What was on the menu for Mandy Gonzalez? Burgers.



Darren Criss is no longer in black and white and is seeing WandaVision.



Oh boy! Kara Lindsay and family were sure having a swell time!



Rachel Potter and her family celebrated The Nightmare Before Christmas.



Ali Ewoldt took inspiration from her pup Mia Belle.



When there's something strange in your neighborhood, now you know to call James Monroe Iglehart.





