Check Out Clips From Korean-Language Wicked in Seoul

Video   Check Out Clips From Korean-Language Wicked in Seoul
By Dan Meyer
Apr 09, 2021
 
The production currently operates with two rotating casts.

Asian productions of Broadway hits continue to please both in-person audiences—and those catching footage while viewing from abroad. The Korean-language production of Wicked has released a pair of clips featuring its rotating casts at the Blue Square Theatre in Seoul, South Korea.

Check out Ock Joo Hyun as Elphaba, Jeong Sun Ah as Glinda, Seo Kyoung Su as Fiyero, Nam Kyoung Joo as the Wizard, and Lee So You as Madame Morrible, above.

Below are Son Seung Yeon as Elphaba, Na Ha Na as Glinda, Jin Tae Hwa as Fiyero, Lee Sang Jun as Wizard, and Kim Ji Sun as Madame Morrible.

The Stephen Schwartz-Winnie Holzman musical will continue in Seoul until May 2 and then move to the Dream Theatre in Busan with performances scheduled to begin May 20, 2021.

South Korea is one of few counties to have presented full-scale shows to full-capacity audiences in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seoul engagement of The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean tour of Cats are among the productions that will be explored in an upcoming documentary on reopening the theatre industry worldwide.

READ: Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold at Work on Theatre Reopening Documentary, Featuring South Korea’s Phantom and More

Wicked opened on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre October 30, 2003. The musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel (itself adapted from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) was directed by Joe Mantello.

Jeong Sun Ah, Ock Joo Hyun, and cast of <i>Wicked </i>
Jeong Sun Ah, Ock Joo Hyun, and cast of Wicked Juho Sim
in <i>Wicked</i>
Lee So You, Jeong Sun Ah, and cast of Wicked Juho Sim
Ock Joo Hyun and Jeong Sun Ah in <i>Wicked</i>
Ock Joo Hyun and Jeong Sun Ah in Wicked Juho Sim
Jeong Sun Ah and Ock Joo Hyun in <i>Wicked</i>
Jeong Sun Ah and Ock Joo Hyun in Wicked Juho Sim
Ock Joo Hyun and Seo Kyoung Su in <i>Wicked</i>
Ock Joo Hyun and Seo Kyoung Su in Wicked Juho Sim
Son Seung Yeon and cast of <i>Wicked</i>
Son Seung Yeon and cast of Wicked Juho Sim
Na Ha Na and cast of <i>Wicked</i>
Na Ha Na and cast of Wicked Juho Sim
Jin Tae Hwa and Son Seung Yeon in <i>Wicked</i>
Jin Tae Hwa and Son Seung Yeon in Wicked Juho Sim
