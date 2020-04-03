Check Out Condola 'Dola' Rashad in Her New Music Video for 'Blue'

The song is the first track on her solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, which the Tony nominee conceived, produced, and co-directed.

Four-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad, under the artist name Dola, has released a new song and video, "Blue." The track is the first offering from Dola’s solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual project that she conceived, produced, and co-directed.

Watch the new music video, co-directed by Rashad and longtime friend Maud Arnold, above. You can stream the "Blue", co-written by Rashad and Alex Saad, and co-produced by Rashad and Lord Quest, here.

In support of efforts to aid those severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rashad has announced that she will donate 100 percent of her personal proceeds earned from "Blue" to benefit Food Bank for New York City.

"I've been working on this project for almost two years," says Rashad. “While I’m not physically able to be in the presence of my friends and family at this time, this offering is the next closest thing to being near them. All of my love goes into my music—sharing my music is equivalent to sharing my love. I’m grateful to be able to offer support to my NYC community and to our global community during this pandemic, and beyond.”

Dola's SPACE DAUGHTER, yet to be released, is described by the artist as a "vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine."

Rashad is a four-time Tony nominee who has been seen on Broadway in Saint Joan, A Doll's House, Part 2, Romeo and Juliet, The Trip to Bountiful, and Stick Fly. Though unrelated to her new song, "Blue" is also the title of the Charles Randolph-Wright play, with music by Nona Hendryx, that is scheduled to open at the Apollo Theater Harlem this spring. The production is directed by Rashad's mother, Phylicia Rashad.