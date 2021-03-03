Check Out Derrick Baskin, Adam Pascal, Christiani Pitts, More in Amour First Look Trailer

A digital revival of the musical streams April 2-4.

The life of a Parisian street vendor is "tough on the back, the brush, and the feet." Check out Tony nominees Derrick Baskin and Adam Pascal, along with Rachel York, Christiani Pitts, Drew Gehling, and more singing “The Street Vendor’s Waltz” in a sneak peak of Amour virtual revival.

As previously announced, Amour will stream April 2–4. The cast also features Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

Created remotely, the virtual production is directed by Art Lab’s Meg Fofonoff, who also serves as producer with ShowTown Productions’ Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott. Also on the creative team are costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music producer Mark Governor, music director Sean Mayes, and production stage manager Julie DeVore with casting by Alexandre Bleau.

With music by Michel Legrand and libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, Amour is adapted from Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé. The English adaptation by Jeremy Sams debuted on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in 2002 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The original cast featured Malcolm Gets, Melissa Errico, and Norm Lewis.