Check Out Footage From the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Ahead of Its Cinematic Debut

The revue, filmed in Dublin, will screen March 15 in movie theatres across the U.S.

New footage gives cinema-goers a sneak peek at the upcoming screening of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at movie theatres around the U.S. March 15.

The performance was filmed at Dublin’s 3Arena, where Riverdance debuted in 1995. The staging includes new recordings of original composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score with updated costume and production design imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.

Coinciding with the revue's return to Radio City Music Hall March 10-15, the screening is presented by Trafalgar Releasing. For more information, visit Riverdance25Cinema.com.

