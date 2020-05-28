Check Out Hamilton’s Solea Pfeiffer, A Strange Loop’s L Morgan Lee, and More in ‘A Woman's Worth’

See five powerhouse leading ladies perform November Christine’s musical tribute to the women of the essential workforce.

Five powerhouse leading ladies of Broadway and Off-Broadway teamed up with playwright and composer November Christine for a musical tribute to the women of the essential workforce. The new music video, above, features Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change), Andrea Macasaet (SIX), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Arianna Afsar, and Hamilton’s Solea Pfeiffer alongside some of the women who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The song, “A Woman’s Worth,” is from Christine’s new musical LEGACY!.

The band is comprised of Cynthia Meng (on piano), Yuka Tadano (on bass), Elena Bonomo (on drums), and Jakob Reinhardt (on guitar).

“I read an article that said a third of jobs held by women had been deemed essential, creating—for the first time—a predominantly female workforce,” November shares. “When I thought about those women, many of whom had families at home, risking their lives to keep us safe, I had to find a way to say ‘we see you, we value you, we thank you.’”

November is also raising awareness and aid for Sanctuary for Families and The New York Women’s Foundation.

The creative team for the music video includes Cynthia Meng (music direction/arrangements), Jakob Reinhardt (sound production/guitar), and David and Paul Rigano (videography).

