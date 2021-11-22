Check Out Highlights From Remember the Ribbon Concert, Featuring Lena Hall, Javier Muñoz, More

By Dan Meyer
Nov 22, 2021
 
A stream of the event will premiere December 1.
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Rema Webb Katy Beth Barber

A celebration, tribute, and memorial for those affected by HIV and AIDS took place November 21 at Sony Hall. The live concert Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day featured stories and songs, along with appearances by a number of Broadway celebrities. Check out photos from the event below.

Participating in Remember the Ribbon were In the Heights and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, Tony winners Lena Hall and Judith Light, and Tony nominee Charles Busch, accompanied by Tom Judson. Rounding out the slate were Broadway alums Rema Webb, Corey Mach, Hernando Umana, and producer Tom Kirdahy, with virtual appearances from Alan Menken, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, and Beth Leavel.

Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Lena Hall Katy Beth Barber

The event was hosted by Karl Schmid, with guest speakers from Gilead, Nik Johnson, Alex Birsh from Playbill, and Tom Viola from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

As previously announced, the concert will stream December 1-3 on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube. A donation button will be embedded to help benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Remember The Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day is directed by Bryan Campione, with music coordination by Mach, music direction/arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes and Sydney Steele acting as stage manager. The event is executive produced by Alex Birsh and Leonard Rodino, with producers Joshua Stone, Clara Barragán and Glenn Shaevitz. Front of house production is by Kevin Duda Productions, with videography by Michael Moritz Productions. Live event partners were Sony Hall, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Independence Wines and Spirits, Lenz Winery, RBNY Winery, and Lafayette USA.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is proud to sponsor this event. Click here to listen to real stories of patients on an HIV treatment.

A Look Inside Playbill's Remember the Ribbon Concert at Sony Hall

A Look Inside Playbill’s Remember the Ribbon Concert at Sony Hall

100 PHOTOS
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day at Sony Hall Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day at Sony Hall Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Karl Schmid Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Karl Schmid Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Corey Mach Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Corey Mach Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Tom Judson and Corey Mach Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Corey Mach Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Corey Mach Katy Beth Barber
Remember the Ribbon_Sony Hall_2021_HR
Hernando Umana Katy Beth Barber
