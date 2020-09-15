Check Out Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, and More Broadway Stars in Boy•Friends Trailer

The series comes from My Gay Roommate creator Noam Ash.

Watch a parade of Broadway stars go back to college in the trailer for Boy•Friends above, including Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, Jennifer Damiano, and Julia Murney. The comedy series, based on My Gay Roommate created by Austin Bening and Noam Ash (who stars opposite Johnson), follows two college roommates: one gay and one straight.

The full pilot, directed by Darren Stein (Jawbreaker, GBF), drops September 29 on YouTube.

Boy•Friends also features Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, and Nicolas Wilson. The show flips social paradigms where being gay is not an issue, the jocks are the underdogs, the a cappella singers are the popular kids, and the women are always in charge.

Boy•Friends is produced by Ish Entertainment, Keshet Digital Studios, and Well-Versed Entertainment.

