Check Out Jeremy Jordan Singing 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'' on R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube video series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Jeremy Jordan kicks off the new YouTube video series R&H Goes Live! March 25 with a live stream performance of his acoustic take on “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!.

Jordan (Newsies) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A with the Broadway favorite. The pair starred opposite each other in Bonnie and Clyde.

Additional performers for R&H Goes Live! will be announced in the coming weeks.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most popular numbers. Jordan kicked off that series, too, with a music video for the Oklahoma! opener.

Other takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music; Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I; Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!; and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

