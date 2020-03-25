Check Out Jeremy Jordan Singing 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'' on R&H Goes Live!

Video   Check Out Jeremy Jordan Singing 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'' on R&H Goes Live!
By Dan Meyer
Mar 25, 2020
 
The YouTube video series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Jeremy Jordan kicks off the new YouTube video series R&H Goes Live! March 25 with a live stream performance of his acoustic take on “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!.

Jordan (Newsies) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A with the Broadway favorite. The pair starred opposite each other in Bonnie and Clyde.

Additional performers for R&H Goes Live! will be announced in the coming weeks.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most popular numbers. Jordan kicked off that series, too, with a music video for the Oklahoma! opener.

Other takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music; Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I; Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!; and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

Celebrating Jeremy Jordan's Career on Stage and Screen

19 PHOTOS
Jeremy Jordan in Newsies.
Jeremy Jordan in Newsies. Deen van Meer
Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan
Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast in <i>Newsies</i>
Jeremy Jordan and cast in Newsies Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in <i>Bonnie &amp; Clyde</i>
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in Bonnie & Clyde
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
