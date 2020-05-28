Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda and More in the Trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Video   Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda and More in the Trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
By Dan Meyer
May 28, 2020
 
The documentary drops on Hulu June 5.

Hulu has released a trailer for the June 5 release of the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme; watch above. The film stars the hip-hop improv troupe's founding members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, along with longtime collaborators Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan.

The documentary—filmed over the past 15 years—explores the history of Freestyle Love Supreme, from its roots at Wesleyan University to an underground troupe performing in the basement of the Drama Book Shop to a fully-realized production on a Broadway stage, which recently concluded its run at the Booth Theatre January 12.

Meanwhile, the filmed presentation of Miranda's Hamilton, featuring much of the original Broadway cast (including Miranda himself and Jackson) heads to Hulu sister platform Disney+ beginning in July.

Directed by Andrew Fried, We are Freestyle Love Supreme features cinematography by Bryant Fisher and editing by Brian Anton and Peter Curtis. It is produced by Fried, Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, and Endeavor Content. The documentary made its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme
