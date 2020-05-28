Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda and More in the Trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

The documentary drops on Hulu June 5.

Hulu has released a trailer for the June 5 release of the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme; watch above. The film stars the hip-hop improv troupe's founding members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, along with longtime collaborators Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan.

The documentary—filmed over the past 15 years—explores the history of Freestyle Love Supreme, from its roots at Wesleyan University to an underground troupe performing in the basement of the Drama Book Shop to a fully-realized production on a Broadway stage, which recently concluded its run at the Booth Theatre January 12.

Meanwhile, the filmed presentation of Miranda's Hamilton, featuring much of the original Broadway cast (including Miranda himself and Jackson) heads to Hulu sister platform Disney+ beginning in July.

Directed by Andrew Fried, We are Freestyle Love Supreme features cinematography by Bryant Fisher and editing by Brian Anton and Peter Curtis. It is produced by Fried, Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, and Endeavor Content. The documentary made its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

