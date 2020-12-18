Check Out London-Based Photographer Danny Kaan’s 23 Favorite Theatre Photos

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Check Out London-Based Photographer Danny Kaan’s 23 Favorite Theatre Photos
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 18, 2020
 
Kaan reflects on some of his favorite theatre photos including Six, Songs for a New World, and more.
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos_HR
Danny Kaan

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. Capturing a show’s worth of moments in a just a few images, theatre photography not only immortalizes the artistry behind a show but also helps to solidify the identity of an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with London-based theatre photographer Danny Kaan about breaking into the theatre photography industry, his favorite memories behind his shots, and more.

“Two and a half years ago I moved from the Netherlands to London and was so nervous to start my new adventure across the pond. From the day I moved I reached out to so many people and tried to be at as many events as possible—I was so happy when I booked one photo shoot per week.” Kaan reflects.

In the time since, Kaan has become an in-demand theatre photographer, a role he doesn’t take for granted. “I genuinely don't see my job as work. I love it so much! It combines my passion for photography with my love for musical theatre and music. You can't make me happier than when I’m running from photo shoot to photo shoot, capturing the different atmospheres at each event. When I'm at a concert, a show, or event, I'm absolutely living my best life, and I see other people doing that too. I try to capture that moment, whether it's the performer or an audience member. I love the emotion in a photograph, and I love playing around with colors and the lights.

“This year has been a whirlwind: It started off with some amazing opportunities, and I was able to check many things off my bucket list. Then the COVID-19 lockdown happened. My camera and I had a break, but as soon as events were happening again, I tried to be there, from drive-ins, to live stream concerts, to shows with socially distanced audiences. It has been weird but also so beautiful to be able to capture these events. Shows without an audience aren't the same, and shows with an audience aren't the same either anymore. Even still, audiences are thankful to be in a theatre, performers are enjoying their times on stage, and there’s a real sense of community and togetherness.”

Check Out London-Based Photographer Danny Kaan’s 23 Favorite Theatre Photos

Check Out London-Based Photographer Danny Kaan’s 23 Favorite Theatre Photos

23 PHOTOS
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"This is a photo from a concert 2.5 years ago when Jason Robert Brown came over to London and had Rachel Tucker as one of his guest artists that night. It was my very first big photo shoot in London, and I remember every second of it. It was extra special as I wasn't even living in London at that point—I flew over from Amsterdam for that concert. I've always been obsessed with Rachel Tucker, and I can remember the happiness I felt when I saw this photo for the first time." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"I took this photo during the special performance at the 30th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera in the West End, shared it on social media, and I remember how many people messaged me. What makes the picture extra special for me is that Christine (Celinde Schoenmaker) is Dutch as well so I was there that night to support her and to capture this beautiful memory." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"A very recent picture, but a photograph that showcases the world in 2020. This was one of the first shoots I did after the first lockdown. It was for Sharon D. Clarke's Tonight At the London Coliseum concert. Seeing an empty theatre in the back makes me feel emotional. Walking around in an empty venue for the first time was such a weird feeling, especially because it was my first time at a concert without an audience or reaction after a song." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"When I take a photograph at a concert, I try not to only capture the performers. I try to photograph the atmosphere and the joy. To me, this photo [musical theatre group Callabro] showcases how beautiful concerts are. You can see the front row living their best lives. I can't wait to go on tour with them next year and photograph the entire experience." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"This is such a throwback! There's Nothing Like a Dame was one of my first paid photo shoots after I moved to London. I was so nervous and stressed but also excited. At the end of the show, I had this idea of going on stage to take a picture of the bows, but I was so nervous so I literally ran on stage, took 2 photos and ran off!" Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"Back in the Netherlands, we have the Musical Sing-A-Long, which is basically the same as West End Live. But instead of two days, it's just one evening. The first event, I attended is 8 years ago now, but this picture is from last year. It's one of my favourite days of the year because the lighting design is unbelievable. I love playing around with lights and colours while I'm taking photos so this event is one of the best things ever for me." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"This day is one of my top three best days of my life. I remember standing in the lift with Jessica afterwards and the only thing I could say was ‘You were insane.' Jessica is incredible, and the fact she said yes to having me there that night was unreal. It was my first official photo shoot in New York, my 54 below (photography) debut, AND she decided to have some of my photos in her album." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
At the beginning of the year (before we knew what was going to happen [with COVID-19]), I went to Greece to watch the new production of The Phantom Of The Opera. When the show was finished, I said to Ben Forster, who plays the Phantom, 'Ah, I wish I could photograph this, it looks stunning'. The next morning, he spoke to the creative team, and that evening I was allowed to take some production images of this gorgeous set and lighting design." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"The very first concert I photographed after the first lockdown was at a drive in event. Again, in this image you can see how much fun everyone has and how much we needed an event like this to happen." Danny Kaan
Danny Kaan_Favorite Photos Feature_HR
"Another yearly Dutch event I would always fly back for is The Christmas Show in The Ziggo Dome with an audience of 17,000 people. It's so special to photograph such a large event where literally everything is big: costumes, set design, lights." Danny Kaan
Share

Follow along with Kaan's photography on instagram.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.