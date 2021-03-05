Check Out London-Based Theatre Photographer Johan Persson's 16 Favorite Production Shots

Persson reflects on some of his favorite theatre photos including Follies, Macbeth, and more.

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. Especially with so many moments to capture, in a just a few images, theatre photography not only immortalizes the artistry behind a show, but also helps to solidify the identity for an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with London-based theatre photographer Johan Persson about why he loves creating production photography, his favorite memories behind his shots, and what he looks for in creating a great image.

"Having grown up in theatres and the performing arts, it’s here I feel most at home. I began training to be a ballet dancer from the age of five, and by 10 years old, I was performing in ballets and musicals at Malmö Stadsteater in Sweden. My eventual ballet career took me all over the world and ended in London, where I was a principal dancer with The Royal Ballet. Since discovering photography in my teenage years, it has been a great passion alongside dance, and so a career as a production photographer seemed destined.

"My favorite images start in the same place as my best experiences do in watching theatre. In this artificial environment of a stage and auditorium, we can reach to the depths of human emotion and experience, and if I manage capture that in my images I am very happy."

Check out Persson's favorite photos as he reflects on his experience creating them.



Follow along on Persson's photography journey on Instagram.