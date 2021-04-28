Check Out London-Based Theatre Photographer Manuel Harlan’s 16 Favorite Production Shots

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 28, 2021
 
Harlan reflects on some of his favorite theatre photos including August Wilson’s Two Trains Running; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical; and more.
Anita-Joy Uwajeh in Two Trains Running Manuel Harlan

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. With so many moments to capture, in just a few images theatre photography not only immortalizes the artistry behind a show, but also helps to solidify the identity for an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with London-based theatre photographer Manuel Harlan about why he loves creating production photography, his favorite memories behind his shots, and what he looks for in creating a great image.

"Without doubt, what I love most about being a theatre photographer is simply the unbeatable thrill of witnessing a story unfolding, live, right before my eyes. Strangely, having the added task of documenting that story photographically creates a level of involvement and immersion that I can’t match when I go back to see a show solely as an audience member. At the end of a shoot, people often ask me what I thought, adding, 'You must have been so busy taking photos you probably didn’t take in much of the play.' Actually, the opposite is true: I often find that my best photos come when I’m listening and concentrating so intensely that I’m barely aware I’m taking pictures. I find that imposing my own preconceived ideas or plans rarely works—I prefer to try to be open and present and allow the play to work its magic on me."

Check out Harlan’s favorite photos as he reflects on his experience creating them.

"This photo of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical was the first time I’d ever made the front page of a national newspaper. It’s not hard to see why: Adrienne Warren embodied Tina with unbelievable levels of energy, commitment, precision, and sheer technical ability that still allowed her own personality to radiate through, which I hope I managed to capture in this shot." Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
"I often think theatre photography has much in common with sports photography. Within the confines of a limited space you need to use your experience and intuition to anticipate action and be ready for the moment when it reaches its absolute peak. Inevitably, I miss a few too, but the key is not to dwell; the moment’s gone, there’s nothing you can do about it, and the most important thing is to be ready for the next one." Cast of Singin' in the Rain Manuel Harlan
"If ever there was a show in which there is no let up for the production photographer, it is this one. This Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scene in Hermione’s Granger’s office was about 20 minutes into the show, and I already needed a fresh memory card. I love the way the scene is established with this lovely and deceptively simple moment between Hermione (played by the wonderful Noma Dumezweni) and an overly-inquisitive portrait." Noma Dumezweni and David St. Louis in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Manuel Harlan
"This shot of The Harry Ape is not a view that the audience would ever see. In order to get this angle, I’ve briefly joined the cast on stage during the dress rehearsal. I don’t often dare to do this, although my all-time favorite theatre photographer, Ivan Kyncl, used to do it all the time. Perhaps it was because of my familiarity with the Old Vic and the fact that I already knew Bertie Carvel from his time as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda." Cast of The Hairy Ape Manuel Harlan
"In contrast to the last photo, this shot of Two Trains Running is a quiet moment but no less powerful for that. This photo doesn’t really ‘say’ very much, but the beautiful set by Frankie Bradshaw and lighting by Amy Mae, along with Anita-Joy Uwajeh’s expression give the shot an uneasy quality that hopefully makes the viewer wonder what’s going to happen." Anita-Joy Uwajeh in Two Trains Running Manuel Harlan
"Frequently, the quality of all the individual elements (lighting, set design, costumes, puppetry, and acting) come together so perfectly that all I have to do is stand there and click the shutter. This shot of Pinocchio and the boys on Pleasure Island was just such a moment." Cast of Pinocchio Manuel Harlan
"Virtually all my shots are taken, like this shot of Macbeth, during a dress rehearsal just before the first performance. It’s the first time the cast, creative team, and crew run the entire show without stopping, and the sense of adrenaline is powerful and infectious. Rarely, something may go amiss with the costume or lighting (or the blood!), and we will have to re-create the moment later, but I find the intensity of live performance very difficult to capture in a set-up shot." Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood in Macbeth Manuel Harlan
"I usually set up a ladder at either corner of the stage so that I can climb on to the corner of the stage and shoot crossways into the wings. For this shot of The Master Builder, Sarah Snook was actually pretty much in profile to the audience. Using a ladder set at downstage corner of the stage allowed me to get a more flat-on portrait, while the additional height gave me a more flattering angle than looking up from below." Sarah Snook in The Master Builder Manuel Harlan
"I always like to find images with simple graphic shapes and clean uncluttered backgrounds. Marketing teams are often grateful for them as they can take text and potentially be used for advertising. I think this one may have been a bit too violent though." Greg Hicks in Coriolanus Manuel Harlan
"Sometimes I get asked to shoot a production from backstage. It’s a lovely challenge, and despite the often-cramped conditions, the backstage crew are always very accommodating and give me great tips for interesting shots. In this shot of Present Laughter, Andrew Scott is just getting the thumbs-up to return for a second bow from the company manager, Robbie Cullen." Andrew Scott in Present Laughter Manuel Harlan
