Check Out London-Based Theatre Photographer Marc Brenner's 21 Favorite Production Shots

Brenner reflects on some of his favorite theatre photos including Caroline, or Change; Doctor Faustus with Kit Harrington; and more.

By nature, theatre is ephemeral. But with production photography, a show can last long after it has closed and reach audiences far beyond the auditorium. Especially with so many moments to capture, in a just a few images, theatre photography not only immortalizes the artistry behind a show, but also helps to solidify the identity for an entire production for years to come. Playbill caught up with London-based theatre photographer Marc Brenner about why he loves creating production photography, his favorite memories behind his shots, and what he looks for in creating a great image.

“Despite the variety of productions I’ve covered, it’s the same challenge on every shoot. Create a set of images that capture the mood and tempo of the work—and, yes, images that makes an audience want to go and see it. As a production photographer, you’re trying to fulfill three roles—artist, documentarian, and marketeer—you want the shot to be creative, truthful to the spirit of the piece, and ultimately tantalizing. When you nail all three in one shot, there’s no better feeling.

"For me, at this time, looking through old production images is a bittersweet experience. Images that are supposed to celebrate what we had have only become reminders of what we’ve lost. The color. The energy. The life. It’s a poorer world without this creative expression. Here’s to when we can meet again in the rehearsal room and auditorium. Here’s to new work. New images.”

Check out Brenner’s favorite photos as he reflects on his experience creating them.



Check Out London-Based Theatre Photographer Marc Brenner's 21 Favorite Production Shots

