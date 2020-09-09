Check Out Musical Sneak Peeks of Loch Ness and Walt and Roy September 9

Jeremy Kushnier, Kaylin Hedges, Charity Farrell, and Payson Lewis perform in this week's New Works Series from New York Theatre Barn.

Get a sneak peek of Walt and Roy and Loch Ness September 9 as New York Theatre Barn presents another edition of its New Works Series. Jeremy Kushnier, Kaylin Hedges, Charity Farrell, and Payson Lewis are all scheduled to perform, with a conversation also set to take place with each show's writers and creative team.

The event begins at 7 PM ET on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube.

With a book, music and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray (Freedom Riders), Walt and Roy follows the journey of the Disney brothers, from their roots in Los Angeles in 1923, through producing their first feature length animated film: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937.

Loch Ness explores the depths of the famed Scottish lake as 12-year-old Haley is stuck on her father’s research expedition that aims to determine whether or not a famed creature dwells beneath the surface. The musical features music by Marshall Pailet (Triassic Parq, Baghdaddy), lyrics by A.D. Penedo, and a book by Pailet and Penedo. In addition, Pailet serves as the show's director with music direction by Madeline Smith (Waitress) and choreography by Misha Shields (Baghdaddy).

Farrell and Lewis perform a piece from Walt and Roy, while Hedges and Kushnier (Head Over Heels) will perform from Loch Ness. The New Works Series is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros.