Check Out New Photos of Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín, Lillias White, and More in Chicago on Broadway

The long-running, Tony-winning revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre September 14.

The long-running, Tony-winning Broadway revival of Chicago resumed performances at the Ambassador Theatre September 14 after halting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revival of Chicago began life in May 1996 as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center in its season. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year. It is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera).

Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Bob Fosse and Ebb, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart and the media frenzy that occurs after she murders her lover.

Leading the reopening cast of Chicago are Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Lillias White (The Life) as Matron Mama Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Rounding out the company are David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

The revival features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original 1975 production was directed and choreographed by the late Bob Fosse.