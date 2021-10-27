Check Out New Photos of Caroline, or Change on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 27, 2021
The revival, starring Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke, is set to officially open at Studio 54 October 27.
Cast in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Cast in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus

After being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change is set to officially open at Studio 54 October 27. The Roundabout Theatre Company production of the West End staging began preview performances October 8.

With book and lyrics by the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Fun Home), Caroline, or Change tells the story of a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, where she is allowed to keep the pocket change she finds while doing laundry. This becomes a point of pride and even crisis for Caroline, who cannot cope with greater changes in her life and in the growing Civil Rights movement.

20 PHOTOS
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Arica Jackson and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, and Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Sharon D Clarke and Arica Jackson in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Tamika Lawrence, Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Tamika Lawrence and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Caissie Levy and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Adam Makké, John Cariani, and Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Adam Makké, John Cariani, and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Sharon D Clarke, Samantha Williams, and cast in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D Clarke, and Harper Miles in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Adam Makké, Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Adam Makké and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D Clarke, Arica Jackson, and Harper Miles in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke reprises her West End performance in the title role alongside Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

Playing the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

Directed by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee, Caroline, or Change features music supervision by Nigel Lilley, music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Paul Arditti with stage management by Pat Sosnow, Jereme Kyle Lewis, and Jhanaë K-C Bonnick.

