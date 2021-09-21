Check Out New Photos of Come From Away on Broadway

Check Out New Photos of Come From Away on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 21, 2021
Buy Tickets to Come From Away
 
The Tony-nominated musical reopens at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21.
The international hit musical Come From Away resumes performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21 after an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written by Tony nominees and Olivier winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. In addition to their principal roles, the ensemble cast take on a variety of characters, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

The returning company features De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber. (Beginning October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie.)

Come From Away opened on Broadway March 12, 2017. The production earned seven Tony nominations, with Christopher Ashley winning for Best Direction of a Musical.

Come From Away features choreography by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of The Telsey Office.

In addition to its stage productions, Come From Away arrived on AppleTV+ September 10. The performance was filmed on Broadway in May 2020 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with a live audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

