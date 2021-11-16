Check Out New Photos of Diana: the Musical on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 16, 2021
The bio-musical starring Jeanna de Waal is set to officially open at the Longacre Theatre November 17.
Jeanna de Waal in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

After resuming previews November 2, Diana: the Musical is set to officially open at Broadway's Longacre Theatre November 17. The musical, which was originally scheduled to open March 31, 2020, arrives after halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With music by David Bryan and a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, Diana tells the story of the Princess of Wales as she finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself.

Judy Kaye, Anthony Murphy, and Roe Hartrampf in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Judy Kaye, Anthony Murphy, and Roe Hartrampf in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Jeanna de Waal and cast in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal and cast in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and cast in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and cast in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and cast in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Jeanna de Waal in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Roe Hartrampf and Judy Kaye in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Roe Hartrampf and Judy Kaye in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Holly Ann Butler, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Holly Ann Butler, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal and cast in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
Jeanna de Waal in <i>Diana: the Musical</i>
Jeanna de Waal in Diana: the Musical Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
The production stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the company are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Directed by Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, Diana features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, music direction by Ted Arthur, hair design by Paul Huntley, and makeup design by Angelina Avllone. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

During the theatre shutdown, a film capture of the bio-musical was recorded and premiered on Netflix October 1.

The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

