Check Out New Photos of Hamilton in Australia

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is set to open at the Sydney Lyric Theatre March 27.

The Australian production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton is set to open at the Sydney Lyric Theatre March 27 after beginning performances March 12. The show marks the first production of Hamilton to play live performances since the global theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of revolutionary war hero and political mastermind Alexander Hamilton while exploring America’s fiery past.

The Australian production stars Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Brent Hill as King George III, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds. Rounding out the company are Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Christopher Campbell, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie “J.J.” Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca, and Zachary Webster.

Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Michael Cassel Group, Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater serve as producers for the Australian production.

After beginning as a song delivered at the White House in 2009, the musical made its debut at the Public Theater in 2015 to rave reviews. Shortly after its Off-Broadway run, it began previews at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre July 13, 2015, and officially opened August 6. The production earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11, including Best Musical.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.