Check Out New Photos of Jeremy Jordan in Little Shop of Horrors

The Off-Broadway production of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical reopens at the Westside Theatre September 21.

The Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which temporarily closed following the March 11, 2020, performance due to the pandemic, reopens September 21 at the Westside Theatre.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the revival first opened October 17, 2019. The reopening cast welcomes Jeremy Jordan as Seymour alongside returning cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard and Tony Award winner Christian Borle as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Also returning are Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, along with ensemble members Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.



In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by Julian Crouch, lighting design by Bradley King, costume design by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz, puppet design by Nicholas Mahon, original puppet design by Martin P. Robinson, hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Will Van Dyke with casting by Jim Carnahan. Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.

September 21 also marks the physical release of Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Album on CD and in stores. The recording is led by Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Borle as Orin, and Blanchard as Audrey.