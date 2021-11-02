Check Out New Photos of & Juliet in London

The hit musical, starring Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee, returned to the Shaftesbury Theatre September 24.

& Juliet, the hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, resumed performances at London's Shaftesbury Theatre September 24. The production first opened November 20, 2019, following a run at the Manchester Opera House.

In the new musical, Juliet gets over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. The production, featuring a score by Swedish songwriter, record producer, and singer Max Martin, includes well-known pop hits of the last 25 years such as Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody," and The Weekend's "I Can’t Feel My Face."



Check Out New Photos of & Juliet in London Check Out New Photos of & Juliet in London 9 PHOTOS

Returning to the production are Olivier winners Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, and David Bedella as Lance, plus Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran as Francois. Alex Thomas-Smith joins the principal cast in the role of May.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher, and Rhys Wilkinson.

Directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet features a story by David West Read, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, and video design by Andrzej Goulding, with casting by Stuart Burt.

Martin and Tim Headington produce & Juliet wth Martin Dodd, Jenny Petersson, and Theresa Steele Page.